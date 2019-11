If you're looking for something new, visit the Los Angeles Auto Show to see what's fresh on the market.



Automakers are showing off completely new models, like Ford's Mustang Mach E electric SUV, and updates to familiar names like the Camry and Sentra. There are several concept cars, too -- models that sometimes point to an automakers future design style.



Scroll down for some of the 2019 LA Auto Show debuts.