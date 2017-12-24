Eden Rapp works at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center as part of Project Search, which aims to help disabled people get jobs.

A unique partnership here in Southern California is working to provide young people with disabilities the skills they need to enter the workforce and stay there.

California ranks 35th in the nation when it comes to employing people with disabilities, but Project Search, which partners with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the non-profit Best Buddies and businesses like Kaiser Permanente, is looking to change that.

"Today, more than 80 percent of working-age Americans with disabilities do not have employment," said Ozzie Martinez, Chief Administrative Officer at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center.

Kaiser has partnered with the National Organization on Disability to create programs that make a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.

Project Search is an example of an innovative approach to do just that, giving people with disabilities the opportunity to intern at various jobs.

The 30-week program is divided into 3 to 10-week rotations, giving young people with disabilities the opportunity to explore various entry level jobs, from food services to administration and materials management.

Twenty-one year-old Eden Rapp has Down syndrome, but she is doing a job she loves: working at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center as an intern with Project Search.

"My favorite part of this rotation is being able to work at my tasks and being able to get it done," Rapp said.

In the past six years, more than 80 percent of Project Search interns who've taken part in the program at South Bay Medical Center have received full-time jobs with benefits at Kaiser or elsewhere.

Felipe Rosales was actually hired for a full-time job with Kaiser's janitorial staff before he finished his first rotation.

"I tried my best to work hard, and I was so happy I got hired," Rosales said, beaming with pride. "I'm saving my money to buy my own car."

The program also teaches money management and financial skills.

"Memo said he's going to help his family pay for the rent, but before he does it, he's going to talk to the landlord and make sure things get repaired first," said Gavin Mirigliani, Assistant Principal at LAUSD's Willenberg Career and Transition Center, referring to Memo Guzman, who was hired as a custodian and said he enjoys using his money to help his family.

Willenberg offers a four-year vocational program for special needs students after high school; for some students, that last year is spent as a Project Search intern.

The school provides various labs from culinary arts to graphic design where students learn and practice the skills they need for a job in the real world, but learning the so-called hard skills is only part of the process.

"We can get students jobs out in the community, but statistics show they can lose that in the first year because they don't have those soft skills," Mirigliani said. "So that's what we focus in on: their daily living skills, their hygiene skills, how to interact with coworkers."

The LAUSD also works closely with Best Buddies for when students graduate from Project Search. Best Buddies partners students with job coaches, who Mirigliani says stay with the students "for life."

It's young interns who benefit from Project Search. Martinez describes a cultural shift at Kaiser as a result.

"These students are an inspiration. They come in, and they're engaged, they're excited to learn, and I think ultimately what they've done is created environments where our teams have become better," Martinez said. "Their energy and their kindness has provided a culture of caring that's taken us to a better place."

The nurses Rapp works with say she has gone from a quiet, meek young woman into a confident, conscientious worker.

"It is a gift for us to see someone we helped develop grow into an individual who can go out and get a job," said Sarah Ceja, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse manager. "She's a blessing to have around."