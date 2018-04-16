Remembering Selena on Her Birthday

Selena Quintanilla would have turned 47 Monday. The Queen of Tejano music has a lasting impact and following to this day as her fans celebrate her life and legacy. Two years ago, a wax figure of her was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, and MAC Cosmetics released a Selena-inspired collection. Last year, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Selena Quintanilla Perez was 23 when she was shot to death in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995. The shooter and founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Take a look back at photos from the life and career of the entertainment icon.