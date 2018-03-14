Saved by the Max: Take a First Look Inside

As far as dining pop-ups themed to '90s-era television phenomenons go, Saved by the Max is ruling the school. The all-to-brief eatery, which found inspiration in "Saved by the Bell," was a sensation when it appeared in Chicago's Wicker Park in 2017. Now it'll call upon LA, starting in May, for a multi-month run of scrunchie-sweet supping and neon-flavored nibbles.



There are but a few dinner reservations left — most have sold out, which is no surprise — but there are "select tables available based on day and group size." Also? Brunch reservations will open on Friday, March 16, and the first available weekend is June 16 and 17.



Has our class presentation gone on too long? Then scroll now for a very first look inside the color-laden, '90s-mazing, roll-up-your-jeans scene headed for 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard, beginning later this spring.