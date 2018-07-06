Los Angeles is home to some swanky mansions, and a new study by mortage broker LendingTree has the numbers to prove it.

California is home to the three metro areas with the highest share of million-dollar homes -- and four of the top five, according to a study. Los Angeles is in third place with a 17.23 percent share of such houses. Those homes have a median price of $1.42 million, while all homes in LA have a median price of $622,000.

Many of the U.S. cities with the lowest share of million-dollar homes are located in the Rust Belt, such as Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York.

