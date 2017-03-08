For families with rambunctious young children, watching a 2-hour-long movie in theaters can turn into a trip not worth the trouble or cost of entrance. But soon Cinepolis USA will see if it can change that by introducing a new concept for families: jungle gyms inside theaters.

The Mexico-based theater chain announced Tuesday that it will be bringing the in-theater playground concept, Cinepolis Junior, to two locations in Southern California.

The two auditoriums will open March 16 at Cinepolis Pico Rivera and Cinepolis Vista. They will feature colorful play area near the screen in front of the seats, a jungle gym, a special fenced-in play area for little ones and cushy beanbag chairs.

As it's structured now, children will only be able to play in the jungle gym area for 15 minutes before the movie begins. Once the movie starts, everyone will take their seats to watch the film.

Each auditorium will hold about 134 seats and only screen child-friendly films. Families who want to use the gym will pay an additional fee to use it. Prices vary by location.

The in-theater playground concept was first introduced internationally in Mexico in 2014. It is currently available in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Spain and Mexico.

Here's a glimpse at the Cinepolis Junior-styled theaters from the chain's international locations: