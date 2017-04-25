'Hairspray Live!' Costumes at The Paley

If you dig bright, let-me-dazzle-you duds and togs that are tremendously designed, you likely find inspiration in a certain slice of the 1960s. And if you get your sartorial inspiration from that decade, you probably have tremendous affection for "Hairspray," the hue-happy, music-laden lark created by John Waters, first as a film and then as a Broadway treat and then as a different film and then... the "Hairspray Live!" treat which aired on NBC in December of 2016. The costumes from this most recent outing of Tracy Turnblad, Motormouth Maybelle, Prudy Pingleton, and all of the charming characters loved by fans are now part of a free-to-see display at The Paley Center for Media. Don't dance around the prospect of going to the Beverly Hills TV institution for too long, though; the exhibit closes on May 21, 2017.