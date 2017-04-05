Sowden House, one of Lloyd Wright's most celebrated architectural masterpieces and a home with a rumored deadly past, is on the market for $4.7 million.

The famed Mayan revival design, temple-like estate was built in 1926 and has appeared in "The Aviator" and "90210," but it is its potential link to the notorious Black Dahlia murder that has shrouded the estate in mystery.

Twenty-two-year-old Elizabeth Short's mutilated body was found in an empty lot in Leimert Park in January 1947, shocking Angelenos who were instantly fascinated by the beauty's murder.

Dr. George Hodel, who lived in the labyrinth-like Sowden House at the time, was later identified as a suspect in the slaying, although the case was never officially solved.

Hodel's son, Steve, a retired LAPD detective, came to the conclusion his father was indeed the killer after finding photos of what he believed to be Elizabeth Short in his father's belongings after his death. In 2003, he detailed the sordid accusations in his book "Black Dahlia Avenger."

Take a look around the storied house.