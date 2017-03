A lot has changed at the Long Beach Grand Prix since the Formula 5000 and Formula 1 cars raced there in the 1970s and 1980s. The races now include a two premiere sports car series, off-road trucks soaring over Shoreline Drive, drift cars and more. But one thing remains the same -- an electric atmosphere that showcases Long Beach and offers excitement at every turn. The 2017 race weekend is scheduled for April 7-9.