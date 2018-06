Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and television producer, Vin Di Bona, announced Monday the group of entertainment professionals that will be commemorated on the iconic Walk of Fame.

A select group of singers and stars from the big screen, small screen and live stage, will all be honored in 2019 with a star located between Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Not pictured: Alvin and the Chipmunks, Teddy Riley and the trio of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt.