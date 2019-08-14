Celebrating the Flavors of Black Restaurant Week

Savory celebrations, those food-focused festivities that connect dine-outers with a host of great restaurants, often have plenty of heart, given our profound connection to sustenance and community. And while Black Restaurant Week, which is happening around Los Angeles through Sunday, Aug. 18, has both the terrific eats and a vibrant community spirit, it also seeks to celebrate "a variety of black culinary businesses and professionals, all while calling attention to minority inequality in the food and beverage industry."



Where to find these gems? Look to DTLA, and Baldwin Hills, and to Southern California stalwarts like Harold and Belle's. Prix fixe menus begin at ten dollars, giving new customers and returning fans the opportunity to get acquainted with fresh dishes.



"It's the communal table effect," says Warren Luckett, co-founder of BRW (in a recent feature in Forbes). "We want to bring everyone together through the love of food. African-Americans make up only eight percent of restaurant owners and managers in the U.S. Our mission is to provide a platform that calls for inclusion in the industry and exposes and elevates black-owned businesses."



A portion of the week's proceeds will be donated to Family Agriculture Resource Management Services, which helps "... to provide legal and technical services to farmers of color." Scroll now for some of these sumptuous offerings of Black Restaurant Week, from main meals to desserts.