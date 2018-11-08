 Borderline Bar Shooting: College Night Party Turns to Terror in Thousand Oaks - NBC Southern California
At least 11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Los Angeles-area bar late Wednesday night. A sheriff's sergeant responding to the scene also died. The shooting took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California at approximately 11:15 p.m., police said. A college night had been taking place at the bar. Deputies found 11 people dead inside and multiple others were reported injured. The gunman was later reported dead. Details on the victims were not immediately available. The sheriff's sergeant who died, Ron Helus, was a 29-year veteran according to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.
