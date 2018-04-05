Free Liza Minnelli Costume Show Delivers Razzmatazz

If you're feeling a little low, a bit down with the frowns, and pretty punky, all in all, one path to regaining your panache is to watch a Liza Minnelli performance, be it from the stage, the big screen or a television series. For the lovely Ms. Minnelli has always brought the magic, and continues to do so, not to mention the marvelous music, and a certain razzmatazz that can't be de-sparkled by any of life's daily doldrums.



Adding to the star's inestimable shine? Her many costumes, which often boast a surfeit of sequins, or a dramatic neckline, or some of both. You can eye some of the panache-delivering performer's most iconic outfits at Love, Liza, a brand-new exhibit at The Paley Center for Media. It's free to see, includes memorabilia as well as clothing, and shimmers through April 29, 2018.