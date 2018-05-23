New Utility Box Art Glitters on the Walk of Fame

Sometimes, when visiting a famous destination, we require certain helpful directions on how to see, admire, or locate what we've arrived to experience. But that is not the case with the Walk of Fame, along Hollywood Boulevard, and nearby side streets, for just about everyone who has ever enjoyed a movie, or liked a performer, knows in which location to look: down.



For the stars celebrating some of Tinseltown's greatest luminaries line the sidewalks, as they have for decades, but there's a year-long twist ahead for those fans who love the Walk of Fame. Artist John Casey Harris was selected to design a number of utility box artworks, pieces that'll lead people to a number of stars paying tribute to great actresses.



The bright pieces, which may be found on various utility boxes around the boulevard, are dedicated to Carol Burnett, Nichelle Nichols, Mary Tyler Moore, and several other comedians and thespians. Eager to know more about what's being called "The Walk of Dames"? The Hollywood Arts Council and the Hollywood Entertainment District are the organizations behind artworks, which will be up around town for a year.