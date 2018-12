With just hours to go before the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena. workers put the finishing touches on the event's centerpiece floats. Some of the floats will be rolled out of warehouse in Irwindale and go before a judging panel Monday ahead of the New Year's Day parade.



Scroll down for a behind-the-scenes look. The parade, themed "The Melody of Life," is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.