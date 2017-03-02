Britney Spears' Spanish Resort Home Sells for $7 Million

Pop superstar Britney Spears has sold her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California for $7 million, the LA Times reported. (Python not included.) It was recently listed for $7.495 million by Rami Elminoufi of BCB Estates; Spears purchased it five years ago from a retired hockey player and his actress wife.

Nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Lake Sherwood Country Club, the 7-year-old property has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread across three wings — master, children, and guest. The master bedroom has his-and-her bathrooms with a Jacuzzi and a spa shower.

The living area includes a home theater, two islands in the kitchen, and a glass-enclosed wine cellar. Outside, the Spanish-style home has 180-degree views of the mountain landscape and an infinity pool with fountains and a waterfall stretching across the 1.4 acre property.

Spears, 35, owns an additional home in a Thousand Oaks celebrity enclave, developed by actors Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, which she bought in 2015 for $7.4 million.

According to E News, Spears has moved in and out of almost a dozen homes across the country since she hit it big with "Baby One More Time" in 1999. Last month she released a perfume collection called Fantasy in Bloom.