Dapper Day Goes LACMA

That dressy day at Disneyland Resort, the one where fancy-fun people strut their stylish stuff by the attractions, restaurants, and rides at The Happiest Place on Earth? It's called Dapper Day. And it so happens that the light-hearted, sartorially splendid social extravaganza happens at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.



That occasion is coming up, on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, and putting on your favorite look and picnicking on the museum grounds is free. Want to see some of the galleries and the new Chagall exhibit? That requires admission, but the outdoor music, music that's made for dancing, will be free, too. Join in, be swell, admire the outfits of others, and, of course, rock your own on a warm 'n wonderful summer Saturday.