One of the NFL's most transient teams is on the move again. On Monday March 27, 2017, NFL owners approved the Raiders' eventual move from Oakland to Las Vegas. It marks the latest change of venue for the Raiders, who started out in Oakland in 1960. Despite winning two world championships in five years in Oakland, team owner Al Davis set his sights on Los Angeles. It was a lawsuit in federal court that gave Davis the right to move the team south, which he did for the 1982 season. The team won a Super Bowl in 1983 and the hearts of fans, many of whom remain loyal to the silver and black to this day. Below, a look back at the Raiders' time in Los Angeles.