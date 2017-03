The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series reached the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana for an action-packed week that culminated Sunday with Kyle Larson taking top honors at the Auto Club 400. The 24-year-old leads the cup series standings after four strong weeks of racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his 600th career NASCAR Cup Series start Sunday, becoming just the 24th driver in NASCAR history to reach the milestone. He finished 16th.