Nearly a month after a sinkhole swallowed two cars during the strongest rainstorm of the year, repair work continues in a Studio City neighborhood. The sinkhole just off heavily traveled Laurel Canyon Boulevard opened Feb. 17, taking two cars with it under Woodbridge Street. Since then, repair work, including a temporary pipe system, has meant lane closures in the area and a foul odor for residents. The work includes a sewer line under Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Pumps on that line will be turned on Monday March 13, then crews can fill the hole and repave the area. The work is expected to continue through the end of March. Here's a look at how repairs are coming along.