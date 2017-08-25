After a four-year closure, the historic Angels Flight railway in Los Angeles will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Billed as the shortest railway in the world, Angels Flight was closed in 2013 when one of the two rail cars came off the tracks. The price of a one-way trip up and down Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles is set to double from the 2013 rate of $1, though Metro Tap cardholders will only have to pay 50 cents. The Thursday opening is tentative pending the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission, according the Downtown News.

City News Service contributed to this report.