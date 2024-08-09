Skip to content
Big Bear Eagles
Tariffs
Resources for Fire Vicitms
NBC4 Investigates Tips
Watch: The Rundown
Homelessness
11 mins ago
LA moves to take control of homelessness agency, citing audits that found reckless spending
Live Now: 24/7 News from NBC4
Wildfires
32 mins ago
Army Corp of Engineers to cut concrete on Altadena golf course, sparking neighbors' co...
Music & Musicians
2 hours ago
USC names Snoop Dogg as 2025 commencement speaker
California Lottery
3 hours ago
New $5 Mega Millions promises bigger wins, better odds
March Madness
51 mins ago
This Michigan company builds the March Madness basketball courts
san fernando valley
3 hours ago
$2.3M approved to repair sidewalks in San Fernando Valley. See where
Los Angeles County District Attorney
56 mins ago
Los Angeles District Attorney's office will seek death penalty again
Local
Sherman Oaks
4 hours ago
USPS offers $150,000 reward for arrest of 3 suspected robbers
pet adoption
4 mins ago
Pasadena Humane waives adoption fees as shelter struggles with post-wildfire influx
LAFD
4 hours ago
LA city council exploring LAFD funding initiatives
Celebrity News
Bachelorette Katie Thurston's cancer treatment paused after spots found on liver
Parenting
A mom gave her son an ‘outdoorsy' name … and then he wasn't. Here's what she changed it to
Former Cedars Sinai Nurse Sues Surgeon for Alleged Attack
Wildfires
Cal Fire has fire hazard maps. See where your home falls in new classifications
California
Crime and Courts
20 hours ago
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years for 2022 shooting
California
Mar 22
California homeowners can get up to $3k to retrofit house. Here's how to apply for grant
Peninsula
Mar 19
New Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA wildlife care center opens in Saratoga
U.S. & World
Trump Administration
34 mins ago
Trump administration stops processing some green cards ‘to do more vetting'
Crime and Courts
29 mins ago
Gunman who killed 23 in racist attack at Texas Walmart offered plea deal to avoid death penalty
Retail
4 hours ago
Remember when? Study finds US adults want nostalgic products back on shelves
Money Report
news
22 mins ago
Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI
news
27 mins ago
Asia markets set for higher open after Wall Street extends gains on hopes of softer Trump tariffs
news
37 mins ago
‘This might be the boom that doesn't go bust': Jim Cramer remains optimistic about AI because of Big Tech's deep pockets
Investigations
Crime and Courts
4 hours ago
LAPD reports more pursuits, more injuries in 2024
California Wildfires
Mar 21
Eaton Fire victims get closer look at suspect power system
Los Angeles
Mar 20
How the Feds say an alleged gang leader abused millions of LA City dollars
Politics
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
4 hours ago
CDC is pulling back $11B in Covid funding sent to health departments across the US
Trump Administration
5 hours ago
Trump's top intelligence officials claim no classified information was shared in group chat that included a journalist
Trump Administration
7 hours ago
Trump stands by national security adviser despite leaked military plans
Colleges & Universities
11 hours ago
International students weigh new risks of pursuing higher education in the US
San Francisco
16 mins ago
San Francisco community honors Wong Kim Ark amid birthright citizenship battle
Entertainment
Streaming series
7 hours ago
John Lithgow gives details on playing Dumbledore in upcoming Harry Potter TV show
Celebrity News
8 hours ago
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce
Palestinian-Israeli relations
9 hours ago
Oscar-winning Palestinian director released after attack in West Bank
Sports
March Madness
4 mins ago
Here's how many perfect women's March Madness brackets are left
New York Giants
25 mins ago
Giants, Russell Wilson agree to one-year deal worth up to $21 million: Report
World Cup
2 hours ago
Reigning champs Argentina qualify for 2026 World Cup after Bolivia-Uruguay game
The Rundown
2 hours ago
The Rundown: Tuesday March 25, 2025
Mar 24
The Rundown: Monday March 24, 2025
Mar 21
The Rundown: Friday March 21, 2025
Mar 19
The Rundown: Wednesday March 19, 2025
Mar 18
The Rundown: Tuesday March 18, 2025
News
Worth The Trip
You otter help Monterey Bay Aquarium name this adorable new resident
23 hours ago
Mammoth Mountain will stay open through ‘at least' Memorial Day, spring skiers
Mar 21
Solvang's first ‘Brick & Builds' weekend to click with LEGO-inspired joy
Mar 20
California Live
Mac ‘n' Cheese gets a Michelin-star Makeover. Try it for dinner tonight!
Watch
•
2 hours ago
Struggling to get a good night's sleep? These products may help.
Watch
•
3 hours ago
TV anchor ditches the microphone and digs into questions surrounding menopause.
Watch
•
3 hours ago
Let Me Explain
Let Me Explain: Olympic Closing Ceremony
Watch
•
Aug 9, 2024
Let Me Explain: Trump's VP Nominee
Watch
•
Jul 25, 2024
Let Me Explain: Historic Presidential Debate
Watch
•
Jun 25, 2024
The Scene
Alight at the Balloon Museum before it floats away in April
4 hours ago
Spring at the Getty Center means timeless artworks and inspiring ideas
7 hours ago
Pennsylvania antique shop owner believes she bought valuable Renoir artwork for $12
Watch
•
7 hours ago
Recall Alert
Trader Joe's recalls cashews product due to possible Salmonella contamination
Mar 18, 2024
Segway recalls 220,000 of its scooters due to a fall hazard that has resulted in 20 injuries
Mar 24
USDA recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of Chomps Beef Sticks after discovering metal
Watch
•
Mar 21
On Air
Pasadena Humane is waiving adoption fees through Friday
Watch
•
6 mins ago
Study looks into economic impact caused by deportations in OC
Watch
•
39 seconds ago
Altadena homeowners express concern over fire cleanup
Watch
•
35 mins ago
