In LA, You Can Spend $800,000 on This Tear-Down

Six months into searching for a house, Yasmine Pomeroy and her boyfriend are still looking for a place to call home.

Pomeroy is a school teacher and her partner does graphic design. Combined they both make over $100,000, yet it is still not enough to purchase this rundown, cluttered house.

Located in Hollywood Hills, this house offers prime location, tons of junk, scorch marks on the walls, holes in the ceiling and damage from the ’94 Northridge quake that makes the home too dangerous to live in. Still, this teardown just sold to a developer for close to $800,000.

"We would like to live the American dream, but it really feels like that American dream is shifting … buying a house today is not the way it was 20 years ago," Pomeroy said.