The median cost of a home in Los Angeles county hit $615,000 over the summer, an increase of 8 percent over the same time last year.



What will that buy you in Southern California?



The NBC4 I-Team visited properties in Los Angeles and Long Beach to find out, then compared that to what potential buyers might find in Riverside.



Scroll down to see the homes. Note: The properties below were priced at around $615,000 during the summer of 2018.