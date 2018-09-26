 Photos: Here's What $615K Will Buy in Southern California's Housing Market - NBC Southern California
Photos: Here's What $615K Will Buy in Southern California's Housing Market

By Jonathan Lloyd, Lolita Lopez and Josh Underwood-Davis

2 hours ago

The median cost of a home in Los Angeles county hit $615,000 over the summer, an increase of 8 percent over the same time last year.

What will that buy you in Southern California?

The NBC4 I-Team visited properties in Los Angeles and Long Beach to find out, then compared that to what potential buyers might find in Riverside.

Scroll down to see the homes. Note: The properties below were priced at around $615,000 during the summer of 2018.
