Photos: Here's What $615K Will Buy in Southern California's Housing Market
By
Jonathan Lloyd
,
Lolita Lopez
and
Josh Underwood-Davis
25 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
The median cost of a home in Los Angeles county hit $615,000 over the summer, an increase of 8 percent over the same time last year.
What will that buy you in Southern California?
The NBC4 I-Team visited properties in Los Angeles and Long Beach to find out, then compared that to what potential buyers might find in Riverside.
Scroll down to see the homes. Note: The properties below were priced at around $615,000 during the summer of 2018.
