Feeling the Heat? 7-Eleven is Giving Away Free Slurpees

By Jason Parker

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

The timing couldn't be better.

As heat and humidity grip Southern California, 7-Eleven is offering free Slurpees Wednesday as part of 7-Eleven Day. The company estimated it'll give away about 9 million of the small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

