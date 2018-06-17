 PHOTOS: Silver Cars Shine for 25th Anniversary of Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Silver Cars Shine for 25th Anniversary of Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance

By Sydney Kalich

9 PHOTOS

24 minutes ago

The Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance celebrated its 25th anniversary on Father's Day. In honor of the silver anniversary, silver cars were primarily featured throughout the event.

Named one of the “300 Unmissable Events & Festivals Around the World” by top travel publisher Frommer’s, automobiles shown ranged from a 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom to the newest Ford Mustang.

Here are some of the best of the best from this luxury car event.
