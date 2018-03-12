Chow on 75+ Sweet/Savory Treats at Knott's Boysenberry Festival

Perhaps one day you'll live in a purple house, with boysenberry-shaped windows, and a boysenberry-shaped front door, and all of the pillows and chairs and tables inside will also be the same hue and shape as the famous fruit that's famously associated with Knott's Berry Farm. If you're that into the berry, which rules the Buena Park-based theme park, we get it: The boysenberry is the jam.



But if your casa isn't looking too boysenberryish at the moment, but you still long to celebrate all things boysen, there is a time of year made for you: It's the Knott's Boysenberry Festival, the most super-obsessive-yummy moment for boysenberryans of the world. The festival runs from March 16 through April 8 in 2018, and all sorts of goodies will be for sale from the dinner and dessert sides of the aisle.



Boysenberry chicken wings, the boysenberry cookwich, boysenberry beer, and, you bet, the beloved Fun Bun will join a long line-up of berry good goodies. Your admission to Knott's puts you in the places where these delectables are sold around the park, so scroll on to see but a few of the fruit-fun specials ahead...