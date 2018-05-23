Eat, Drink, Vegan's Plant-tastic Pasadena Party

Noshing at over 100 restaurants? That's something you'll need to devote a couple of weeks to, time-wise, at the very least, but probably a few months, all told. But having those same eateries gather in the same bustling spot, alongside a host of drink makers and purveyors, over a single day, is a rare chance to A) firm up that schedule, turning a fortnight into a few hours and B) enjoy sunshine, sips, and the chance to choose what you'd like to chow down upon, right then and there.



Eat Drink Vegan, one of the majors of the local vegan festival scene for almost a decade, is here to help lovers of plant-based bites and vivacious beverages save time and find new food loves. It's sprouting at Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, May 26, and, yep, you can bet over 100 makers of tasty things'll be on the grounds.



There's more besides that, too, with "(u)nlimited pours of 250+ drinks," a "plant-based marketplace" offering all sorts of goods, and health-nice activities, too. A ticket to all of this clean-eating conviviality? General admission after 2 p.m. is $50, though keep in mind that you'll want to show with funds for food (drinks are covered by your entry, as mentioned).



Take a look now, stoke that appetite, and begin plotting your plant-savory day...