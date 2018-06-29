'Ocean's 8' Costumes Wow at the WB Studio Tour

You can count on elaborate movie costume exhibitions to crop up around Southern California around the first quarter of the year, when film festivals and awards shows are in full, glittery flower. But finding a line-up of famous film togs, bespoke creations all, can be rather harder come the summertime, when such exhibits grow rather sparser, even in our cinema-obsessed region.



Warner Bros. Studio Tour has kindly addressed this haute couture hankering with a limited-time display of "Ocean's 8" costumes. The glittering gowns are indeed of the haute-est variety, and a photograph of the actor who donned the gown can be found nearby with information about the designer.



Loved the hit film, which debuted in early June 2018, and eager to see the spangles and razzmatazz up close? Hop on a studio tour in Burbank before the 13th of July.