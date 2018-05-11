'The Crown' Costume Exhibit Opens at The Paley

Royal weddings are in the air, as we quickly approach the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19. It seems timely, then, that a sumptuous costume display devoted to a series that's inspired by the British royal family, specifically Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, and several other figures surrounding Buckingham Palace, should open.



And open, it shall, on Saturday, May 12 at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. It's "The Crown: Imagining a Royal World," it includes several opulent pieces from "The Crown," and it is free to see. Free to see, that is, through July 29, when it closes, and do note that the center is open Wednesdays through Sundays.



Take a look now at some of the queenly gowns and handsome tuxedos from the hit Netflix series, which was created by Peter Morgan, the scribe behind the film "The Queen."