The fifth-largest wildfire in California history has been burning for more than a week, scorching more than 370 square miles in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.



More than 900 buildings have burned since the fire began Dec. 4 north of Santa Paula, about 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles. It is the largest wildfire ever recorded in California during the month of December.



Fanned by dangerous Santa Ana wind gusts, the fire has generated a towering smoke plume that can be seen from around Southern California. Scroll down for images from around the region.