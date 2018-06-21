Tra La La, Make Music Day Is Here

Summer has sauntered through the door, and, with it, Make Music Day. The international celebration, which pops up each year on the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, is all about inviting people to A) find and enjoy free pop-up concerts or B) show with their instrument and join a jam session or C) preferably do both. Thursday, June 21 is the day, so make time to make music, or take in music, if that's your pleasure.



Where to go? There's an all-ages concert at The Egyptian in Hollywood on June 21, evening tunes'll serenade the Griffith Park Observatory Trails, and a "Mamma Mia" sing-along truck is due to swing by El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument. Check times at makemusicday.org then find your voice, your guitar, or just your love of coming together in honor of songcraft, and go.



How have people honored the holiday in the past? Check out pictures from places near and far...