Visit the 'Only Pop-up Library' on a SoCal Beach

Reading a book at the beach? While this pastime isn't as old as the beach itself, it probably came along not too long after books came to be. For stretching out on the sand, with a good story in hand, is one of life's indisputable pleasures.



But where to find a selection of stories right there, near the water's edge? That's rather trickier, unless you're near the Annenberg Community Beach House on those special summer days when the Santa Monica Public Library comes to call with family-fun books in tow.



That's going to happen again, over four 2018 dates, so gather the kids and make for "SoCal's Only Pop-up Library on the Beach" on Friday, June 29 and Friday, Aug. 10 near the Annenberg Community Beach House. And the library heads to a different ocean-close spot on Saturday, July 14 and Saturday, Aug. 25: Dorothy Green Park (near where Ocean Park Boulevard ends).



It's free to see and there are lively activities scheduled, too, like story times. Take a look at adorable pictures from the past now...