 Visit the 'Only Pop-up Library' on a SoCal Beach - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Maryland Shooter in Custody: Authorities
logo_la_2x

Visit the 'Only Pop-up Library' on a SoCal Beach

By Alysia Gray Painter

3 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Reading a book at the beach? While this pastime isn't as old as the beach itself, it probably came along not too long after books came to be. For stretching out on the sand, with a good story in hand, is one of life's indisputable pleasures.

But where to find a selection of stories right there, near the water's edge? That's rather trickier, unless you're near the Annenberg Community Beach House on those special summer days when the Santa Monica Public Library comes to call with family-fun books in tow.

That's going to happen again, over four 2018 dates, so gather the kids and make for "SoCal's Only Pop-up Library on the Beach" on Friday, June 29 and Friday, Aug. 10 near the Annenberg Community Beach House. And the library heads to a different ocean-close spot on Saturday, July 14 and Saturday, Aug. 25: Dorothy Green Park (near where Ocean Park Boulevard ends).

It's free to see and there are lively activities scheduled, too, like story times. Take a look at adorable pictures from the past now...
More Photo Galleries
BOOM! Fireworks Busts Across the Golden State
Photos: Police Respond to Fatal Shooting in Annapolis
Connect With Us
AdChoices