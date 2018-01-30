Zap! Pow! Zoom to a Hollywood 'Batman '66' Retrospective

Those television shows that are rife with comical yet nefarious villains, colorful costumes, snazzy vehicles, and over-the-top comic-book-iana owe a true debt to "Batman," which flew across our television screens, with capes flying, from 1966 into 1968. Its influence is still seen today, in a host of superhero flicks and shows, and while few modern features can best the '60s-era "Batman" in the realm of glorious Gotham-based zaniness, they do show some cheekiness, a quality very much perfected by the iconic series.



Count yourself as an eternal fan of The Caped Crusaders? Fear a run-in with The Penguin or The Joker? Miss its merry crime-fighting panache and zingy dialogue and the eye-popping look of Gotham City? Best ride your Batcycle for The Hollywood Museum, the one inside The Historic Max Factor Building, for a deeper peek at artifacts, costumes, vehicles, and more from the series.