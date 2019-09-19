Jack Nicholson peering through axed in door in lobby card for the film 'The Shining', 1980. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

What to Know Submit an application by Oct. 15.

If selected, watch all 13 scary movies.

Prize: $1,300 plus a survival kit, theater gift card and a Fitbit to track changes in heart rate while watching the movies.

Halloween is over a month away, but one cable company is celebrating early by giving $1,300 and a "survival kit" to someone who watches all 13 of Stephen King's scary movies.

One person who submits an application on USDish.com will be chosen to watch 13 movies based on the works of horror novelist Stephen King. These films include "It," "The Shining," "Pet Sematary," "Dreamcatcher," "Misery" and "Children of the Corn." The selected applicant will have the choice to watch the original or the remake version of some of the films.

After being chosen, the movie-watcher will detail their thoughts and reactions — whether gleeful or terrified — to each of the 13 movies. Then he or she will get a cash prize.

"Movie buff? Scaredy cat? Adrenaline junkie? All of the above? This job is not for the faint of heart, but it could be for you," the challenge webpage said. "The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience. They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats."

As a bonus, once the participant is chosen, USDish.com will send the winner a package containing a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King goodies. The participant will also receive a theater gift card and a Fitbit to track changes in heart rate while watching the movies.

Applicants, who must be at least 18 years old and a United States citizen or permanent resident, are required to submit an essay of 200 words or less explaining why they should be chosen. They are also encouraged to include a video with their form.

The application will remain open until Tuesday, Oct. 15 and can be found with more information here.