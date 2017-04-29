Renderings: Future Metro Station Will Connect Riders to LAX

Angelenos will soon be able to hop on the train and get to LAX. Metro recently released renderings of the 96th Street station on the 8.5-mile Crenshaw/LAX line.

Renderings of the station located on 96th Street and Aviation Boulevard show riders on the ground-level, where they will have access to an escalator or elevator and will be able to move up two floors to the people mover.

The people mover, expected to open by 2023, will take them to three stations within the airport. There aren’t any renderings of the people mover yet as it is expected to be up and running years after the opening of the station.

The 96th Street station will include a drop-off for ride shares, a mezzanine level, a bus plaza and bike hub.

The station will be a part of the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project, which is expected to have eight stations, serving residents in the Crenshaw District, Inglewood, Westchester and the surrounding areas. By 2019, eight stations are expected to be open to riders. The project is one of 12 transit projects funded by Measure R, which is the half-cent sales tax Los Angeles County voters approved in 2008.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the latest renderings of the 96th Street station: