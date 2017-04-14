Coachella 2017 Kicks Off Weekend One

As tens of thousands of fans make their way into Indio, the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival’s first weekend kicks off with Radiohead on the main stage.

The annual double-weekend desert extravaganza opened its gates at 11 a.m. today and commenced its featured performances at noon at the Empire Polo Grounds.

The headliners for this weekend will include Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead and Lady Gaga. After Beyonce pulled out on her doctor's orders as she's carrying twins, Lady Gaga was tapped to replace her. Beyonce promised she would perform at next year’s festival.

This is expected to be the best-attended Coachella festival after the Indio City Council decided to expand its attendance cap from 99,000 to 125,000 people. Festival-goers have already begun to stream in, contributing to the heavy traffic near the polo grounds.

Take a look at how Coachella kicked off weekend one: