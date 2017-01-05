Derby Dolls: 'Keep Rolling' Campaign

It's been a lucky 13 years for the Derby Dolls, the celebrated league of super-strong skaters who regularly face-off on The Dolloseum's banked track. But the East LA roller derby locale is in a lights-off situation as 2017. The multi-team derby outfit needs to file a Variance application with the city, one that will allow the group to "hold their bouts" at The Dolloseum, but are finding the cost prohibitive. Want to help? There's a gofundme page up for fans who want to help the Derby Dolls roll on, with an ultimate goal of $119,100.