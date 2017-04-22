Festivalgoers Flock to Indio for Coachella Weekend Two

Over a hundred thousand festivalgoers headed to Indio, California for the second weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Radiohead are returning for a second weekend, joined by other returning artists including Future, Lorde and Hans Zimmer. With stages to roam, giant installations scattered across the polo grounds and food vendors selling everything from spring rolls to empanadas, there's plenty to explore. Below, take a look at scenes from Weekend Two.