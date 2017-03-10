A Palm Springs compound that operated as a boutique hotel before it was purchased and turned into a mansion by the late Mexican superstar Juan Gabriel has sold for $1.63 million, the listing agent says.

The Pura Vida Palm Springs was a one-story luxury resort when the singer bought it in 2015 for $1.55 million. The resort announced the closure on Twitter in early 2016. The cozy eight-suite property includes a luxury kitchen, laundry room and office, along with an oval-shaped pool and a separate hot tub. Each of the units features travertine showers with benches, soaking tubs, fireplaces and private patios, according to the listing held by Brian Beard of Keller Williams.

Beard says Juan Gabriel used the property as a residence for family and friends while the singer wasn't touring or traveling.

Alberto Aguilera Valadez, known by his stage name Juan Gabriel, was one of Mexico's most prolific singer-songwriters. He died of a heart attack in Santa Monica in August 2016. The Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame inductee's work spanned more than four decades. Take a look at the property: