Hundreds of protesters in Los Angeles began Presidents Day on Monday by denouncing the current administration of President Donald Trump in a series of "Not My President" rallies.

Some of the signs held by protesters outside of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles read "Don't Despair Resist", "Impeach Trump" and "Dear Trump, Practice Empathy."

Trista Beard, one of the protesters and a resident of Los Angeles, said she brought her two younger children, ages six and eight to show them the importance of being engaged civically in their communities.

In addition to Los Angeles, the 'Not My President' rallies were staged across the United States in cities like New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and two dozen others showing a clear opposition to the new president.

Here is a look at Monday's "Not My President Rally" on Presidents Day and past anti-Trump rallies from after he was elected president: