Photos: Artist Transforms Baby Helmets Into Dazzling Works of Art

An artist with Southern California ties is helping parents transform the clinical look of their babies' corrective helmets into dazzling works of art.

Paula Strawn was approached in 2003 about painting a medical helmet for a child with a misshaped head. She took the job, coloring it pink and painting hearts and flowers on it. Pretty soon, her work spread by word of mouth.

"I was getting helmets from all over Southern California," Strawn said.

Fourteen years later, parents from across the country are placing custom orders for the 59-year-old grandmother's vivid designs, which range from the super hero variety to a pilot's helmet to cartoon landscapes

"Most of the time they're in shock that their beautiful child has to wear one of these hideous helmets," Strawn said. "It's kind of hard to think that your beautiful kid will be looked at by other people like they have a severe problem. They shouldn't look at them with pity, they should say, 'Hooray! Beautiful baby!'"

Strawn, who lived in Redondo Beach for 20 years before moving to southern Washington three years ago to be closer to her son and grandchildren, paints out of her brightly lit living room. Check out her work: