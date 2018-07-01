As It Happened: Spain's Shock Exit

Russia, the team that many pundits doubted would have even made the World Cup had it not been given an automatic slot as the host nation, shocked the soccer world by eliminating Spain Sunday.



On paper, despite losing their manager only 48 hours before their opening World Cup match, Spain was the better team, with world-class players making up for having an emergency manager in Fernando Hierro.



It looked like the game would play out as the pundits expected when the Spanish side took the lead in the 12th minute, but a struggle to create clear-cut scoring chances eventually caught up to the Iberians.



As the first half neared its closing stages, Russia attacked with a ball into the box. Artem Dzyuba could not get it on target, but did force the ball to bounce off the back of Gerard Piqué's head and into the path the Spanish defender's outstretched arm.



It was an easy call to make for the referee, and Dzyuba himself stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.



Russia continued to stifle Spain and forced extra time, but even over the course of 120 minutes Hierro's men could not muster another goal.



So to penalties they went, where Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev became a hero for his homeland. Koke was the first to miss from the spot as Akinfeev made the save and put the pressure on the Spaniards.



Then, when it was do or die for "La Furia Roja," Akinfeev was there to make a second save as Iago Aspas drilled his shot into the goalkeeper's outstretched leg, handing Russia the 4-3 win and sending them into the next round.



Scroll below to see the best moments of the match.