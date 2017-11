"No one does Christmas quite like the Hollywood Christmas Parade!" Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

The holiday tradition continued as the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade made its way through the streets of Tinseltown.

The parade featured celebrities, performances, 19 marching bands, four equestrian units and more than a dozen large character balloons, including Betty Boop and Gumby.

Below, a look at the parade in photos.