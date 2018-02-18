Two bears burned during the devastating Thomas Fire are back out in the wild and apparently doing well.
The bears were spotted at the Los Padres National Forest after being released back into the wild Jan. 18, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced. They had been taken in by veterinarians from both the CDFW and UC Davis and treated using alternative methods.
Those methods included acupuncture and placing fish scales, which soothe pain and promote healing, on their paws to treat third-degree burns.
The two adult female bears "are now mobile and appear to be doing well," the CDFW said. "The younger, smaller bear didn't stay long at her den and has been exploring her new surroundings" and seems to be moving normally, the department said.
GPS coordinates indicate that the older bear, which was also pregnant when she was treated for her burn, stayed in her den until Jan. 25 and is still within a two-mile radius of the den. "Her due date was unknown, so she could still be pregnant, or she may have moved elsewhere and hidden her cub," the department said. "Only the bear knows for sure!"