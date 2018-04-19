Step inside the glamorous homes of the rich and famous
Extravagant Beverly Hills Mansion Once Owned by Mark Wahlberg Sells for $12.4M
A Beverly Hills mansion and fitness lovers' paradise previously owned by actor Mark Wahlberg has sold for $12.4 million, a far cry from the $30 million it was originally listed for, according to the Los Angeles Times. The modern-Mediterranean home has seven bedrooms and sits on nearly two acres of land on Oak Pass Road. The property has several extravagant features including a large putting green, a Jacuzzi settled in a rock cove, a projection theater and a waterfall pool — some of which were added by the "Daddy's Home" actor himself.
When Wahlberg lived in the home he had a two-story airplane hangar-sized gym built, which houses a professional boxing ring, a weight area and a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court, listing agent Valerie Fitzgerald said. Since the actor is an "avid" Celtics fan, a giant image of Lucky the Leprechaun appears in the center of the court, Fitzgerald added. Take a look around: