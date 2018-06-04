 California Avocado Month Guacs into Grand Central Market - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

California Avocado Month Guacs into Grand Central Market

By Alysia Gray Painter

7 PHOTOS

24 minutes ago

June, as you know, because you've written it on every calendar and pad of paper in the house, is California Avocado Month. And while upping your at-home avocado consumption is in your plans, you're also looking for fresh spots to try fresh dishes made with the iconic, pit-perfect, ever-scoopable California avocado.

You're in luck, alligator pear people: Grand Central Market is highlighting California Avocado Month via seven special dishes found at seven vendors around the DTLA destination. The avocado-rich dishes will be available throughout June 2018, and range in price from $5 to $16.

Ready to go beyond the bumpy skin and see what each dish holds? Peek now at pictures of all the 'cado-luscious loveliness.
More Photo Galleries
Ceremonial First Pitches at Dodger Stadium
Deadly 'Volcano of Fire' Erupts in Guatemala
Connect With Us
AdChoices