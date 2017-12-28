There's still time to celebrate the Who-lidays with the Grinch, his faithful dog Max and the Whos from Who-ville at Universal Studios Hollywood. The annual event dubbed "Grinchmas" runs now through Dec. 31.

The theme park transforms a section into Who-ville, the fictional town from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

A 60-foot twisting and spiraling Grinchmas tree serves as the town's centerpiece.

Musical performances, ornament decorating and story time with Cindy-Lou-Who are a few of the park's attractions.

And if you'd like your heart to grow three sizes like the Grinch, you can make a pit stop at the Who-Ville post office where you can write your good deeds down on a postcard and mail it to the Grinch on Mount Crumpit. In return, the theme park's Discover a Star Foundation will make a donation to School on Wheels.

Below, a look in photos at the cel-Who-bration.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.