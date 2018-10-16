Creeeak: Enter 'Illusions of Horror' at Madame Tussauds

Asking Dracula to stop and pose for a picture? Running up to Frankenstein's monster for a selfie or suddenly photobombing Hannibal Lecter? Stop whatever you're doing and put these on a list called "Things I Probably Shouldn't Do, Even Though I Might Have the Impulse." But such impulses, the ones involving self-snapped images and eerie icons, can run free at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, where the new "Illusions of Horror" display recently debuted.



The just-in-time-for-Halloween walk-through is very much about capturing a few snaps with this line-up of legendary baddies, which also includes the Mummy, as in the classic Boris Karloff version. But how to enter the "Illusions of Horror" area of the museum, which is stocked with almost-real famous people? Your admission is your entry to this monstrous strike-a-pout party.