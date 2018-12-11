Fly by Disneyland's Soon-to-Open Tropical Hideaway

If you've got the tune to "The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room" on a constant loop inside your head, and you're craving a Dole Whip around the clock, and you know every classic joked that's quipped on the Jungle Cruise ("it's... the back side of water!"), then you're definitely the kind of person who craves the frond-laden, bird-pretty world of Adventureland at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.



And here's news worth singing about: The Tropical Hideaway, a new "exotic marketplace," will hold atmospheric court near the Jungle Cruise, all to deliver yummy bites (mmm, think bao buns and Dole Whips) and relaxing times to theme park guests. Is this where Aladdin's Oasis was formerly located? Indeed, dear Disneyland fan: You're correct.



So make like a parrot or cockatoo, and fly through this gallery, which offers a few adventuresome peeks at what is sailing in our direction. When's the opening date? Disneyland says "soon," so best keep humming a "Tiki" tune and dreaming of a fresh experience in Adventureland, while you wait.